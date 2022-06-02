Build 88 - SubBuild 2022.6.2

Changes :
- Gameplay : the Auto-Pos will now make you advance a bit more if the ball is really too low
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : when you were standing after the 2nd ball bounce, the Auto-Pos could get wrong and make you miss the ball
- Animation : the player's head was going up/down too slowly, leading to super weird head positioning during the strike :sweat:
- Animation : since a couple of builds, the CPU couldn't change anymore his strike animation if wanted, leading to possibly big desyncs on ball hit
- AI : the CPU could not be able to hit the ball when doing a Backhand smash despite his racket touching it
- Training Club : fixed a crash when going to play in the Training Club right after having won a tournament in the World Tour
- World Tour : fixed a crash when saving a player to the Training Club
