 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 update for 2 June 2022

Build 88 - SubBuild 2022.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8857391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • Gameplay : the Auto-Pos will now make you advance a bit more if the ball is really too low

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : when you were standing after the 2nd ball bounce, the Auto-Pos could get wrong and make you miss the ball
  • Animation : the player's head was going up/down too slowly, leading to super weird head positioning during the strike :sweat:
  • Animation : since a couple of builds, the CPU couldn't change anymore his strike animation if wanted, leading to possibly big desyncs on ball hit
  • AI : the CPU could not be able to hit the ball when doing a Backhand smash despite his racket touching it
  • Training Club : fixed a crash when going to play in the Training Club right after having won a tournament in the World Tour
  • World Tour : fixed a crash when saving a player to the Training Club

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow Manager 2 - Windows Depot 760631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link