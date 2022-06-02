 Skip to content

Craftopia update for 2 June 2022

2022/06/02 Update Patch v20220530.1500

Patchnotes via Steam Community
◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed the bug that the game couldn't be saved when you quitted the game while the backup files were corrupted.

◆ Functional Improvements

  • Removed the hitbox that allowed a player character to step on from some attacks of the boss "Fenrir".

◆ Bug Fixes

  • Reduced the bug that the enemies in dungeons would go to the unexpected areas.
  • Updated Mod Loader to fix the bug that some modding functions didn't work after the major update. If you have already subscribed to Craftopia Mod Loader (BepInEx), please check its integrity or re-subscribe to download its update.

