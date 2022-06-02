 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One More Island update for 2 June 2022

Patch v1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8856954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

  • Water pressure balancing changes for the irrigation system:
  • Pump: used to deliver 12 pressure, now delivers 25 pressure
  • Sprinkler: used to cost 3 pressure, now costs 5 pressure
  • Pipe: still costs 1 pressure
    With doubling Pump-pressure without doing that for Pipe-pressure, pipes effectively became 50% cheaper in terms of pressure.
  • Heat waves are now a bit more aggressive when it comes to automatically watered crops, to make the 'Heat resistant' research more attractive.
  • Paused zones now only need maintenance half as often as active zones.

Bug fixes:

  • Pressing the Rotate key when building pipes, for example when building an L-shape, no longer breaks build mode.

Look & feel:

  • The size of pigs and cows is now determined by their growth stage, giving you a quick indicator of which animals are ready for slaughter.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link