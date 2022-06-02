Patch v1.4.1

Gameplay changes:
- Water pressure balancing changes for the irrigation system:
- Pump: used to deliver 12 pressure, now delivers 25 pressure
- Sprinkler: used to cost 3 pressure, now costs 5 pressure
- Pipe: still costs 1 pressure
With doubling Pump-pressure without doing that for Pipe-pressure, pipes effectively became 50% cheaper in terms of pressure.
- Heat waves are now a bit more aggressive when it comes to automatically watered crops, to make the 'Heat resistant' research more attractive.
- Paused zones now only need maintenance half as often as active zones.
Bug fixes:
- Pressing the Rotate key when building pipes, for example when building an L-shape, no longer breaks build mode.
Look & feel:
- The size of pigs and cows is now determined by their growth stage, giving you a quick indicator of which animals are ready for slaughter.
Changed files in this update