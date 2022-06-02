Hotfix patch on June 2nd

Howdy,

A new hotfix patch has just been released, and we'll continue fixing bugs and adding new content! Please see the changelist below:

Adjusted & Optimized：

Adjusted the rules evaluation in Hazardous Ruins to make it easier for players to reach higher ratings

Adjusted some Hugo, Ri-an, and Dan-bi's behaviors, so they have fewer sleep actions and sleep behavior can now be interrupted immediately

Adjusted the large storage boxes to have 40 spots (Note: This change doesn't apply to previous boxes)

Adjusted the difficulty of sand-fishing in the Part-Time quest

Adjusted the default volume for all voice actings

Adjusted the entrance on the third floor of the Eufala Salvage Abandoned Ruins to make it easier to find

Added item icon display when abandoning and splitting items

Adjusted the rewards after completing the quest: Builder Cruise

Added a walking/running mode reminder button in the lower-left corner (This only shows after players switch to walking mode)

Adjusted the iron spear crafting material from 1 Diamond to 2 Opals

Adjusted the start time and round times for Running of the Yakmel festival

Adjusted the selling price of animals, increased the output of animals; reduced the feces to once every two days

Adjusted the daily starting location of some NPCs (temporarily preventing NPCs from staying all the time indoors)

Adjusted some animation settings to help cutscenes load faster.

Adjusted item descriptions to appear in the backpack UI by default.

Increased the rewards for Dance off

Increased the range of gathering interactions

Optimized the layouts of the minerals in main story dungeons

Optimized the time of mounting/off the mount, reduced the mount's acceleration time and inertia

Reduced the prices of some Festive Shop items

Speeding up on playing the Critters card

Fixed:

Fixes an issue in which Justice is following the player and the truss cannot be installed in the quest Belly of the Beast

Fixed the problem that some savegames couldn't unlock the Ranch Store after completing the quest: Learning to Ride

Fixed some black screen issues in the quest: Where's Mi-an

Fixed an issue where Mission: Belly of the Beast was unable to enter the dungeon after several interacts with Justice

Fixed the quest: Belly of the Beast can't be progressed correctly caused of opening the door earlier.

Fixed the quest: Bell of the Beast shows incorrect conversation bubbles from Justice

Fixed the quest: Appetite for Construction can't be progressed caused by recycling the water tank before accepting the quest

Fixed an issue where quest: Keep on Rockin' CG may trigger a black screen

Fixed the issue where highlight circles on the ground don't disappear in the quest: Wanted!

Fixed the issue where the quest: Taste of Your Own Medicine may cause abnormal stats to players

Fixed the issue where highlight circles on the ground don't disappear in the quest: Taste of Your Own Medicine

Fixed an issue where quests: Person of Interest might not be triggered in some cases

Fixed an issue with the fence not displaying correctly in the quest: Builder Cruise

Fixed an issue where autosave could not be worked correctly in some languages (other types of saves work correctly)

Fixed an issue where the quality of the item was altered when it was retrieved from the assembly station

Fixed the incorrect conversation bubble for Owen

Fixed the 'New' remindings don't disappear correctly in the Album

Fixed some issues with stamina consumption in dungeons, they can normally enter dungeons now if their stamina is 120 or above

Fixed the gathering issues in the level 5 of Abandoned Ruins near Eufaula Salvage

Fixed some overlap problems in tutorials in some languages

Fixed an issue where controllers could not view the character buffs

Fixed an issue where the water bucket could be left-clicked

Fixed an issue where Mountain Rose can't be planted in Summer

Fixed a timer issue in loading the next level in Hazardous ruins

Fixed some Mi-an's abonormal behaviors

Fixed the issue that Voice acting can't play correctly in cutscenes

Fixed the problem that the map fan effect mechanism was repeatedly triggered when saving and reading files

Fixed some snowing art issues with the clothes

Fixed an issue where historical newspapers in emails would only display current newspapers

Fixed an issue where the Running of the Yakmel letter isn't delivered yearly

Fixed an issue where players would trigger the workshop ranking plot without registering the workshop

Fixed some art performance issues in some interiors

Fixed the sound issue of clicking the button when upgrading machines

Fixed an issue where Whack-a-Mole music never stops

Fixed some art issues with the hairstyle

Fixed an issue where the money consumption of workshop customization and added a reminder for insufficient goals

Fixed an issue where the Condenser could not be placed in the storage box

Fixed an issue where some items could not be used in the shortcut bar

Fixed an issue where scrollbars could not be reset after switching item list at the worktable

Fixed the update issue to the reminder in the lower-left corner

Fixed an issue where worktables were not properly sold and abandoned

Fixed the issue that achievement: Pro Gamer can't be completed correctly

Fixed an issue where NPCs did not draw cards when playing Critters

Fixed an issue where the quality of items displayed incorrectly

Fixed the problem that the NPCs over-react to the character's Panda eyes

Fixed an issue where NPCs behaved abnormally after the Running of the Yakemel Festival

Fixed an issue where the cooking station would not count items from the storage box

Fixed a modeling issue when player and NPC are chatting by the Oasis

Fixed an issue where gols aren't updated timely in the Clivl corps commission UI

Fix some issues with museum rewards that may affect new saves.

Fixed a bald issue where the character's make up in the barbershop

Fixed an issue where the face shape would change when using haircut makeup in the barbershop

Whenever possible, we'd like to hear about your feedback and bug reports, so please submit them using our Report a Bug forum on Steam, qa@pathea.net, or the Pathea Games Discord channel.

Thanks for supporting and playing Sandrock!