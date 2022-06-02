New Patch: Mayternity Farewell

Mayternity comes to an end with a bunch more juicy breeding content~
0.4.47 Patch Notes:
- Zo can now be knocked up. She’ll approach you about it if you have a virile cock ~4 days after giving you the silver mask, and at least 4 days since you first fucked her. You can get a crib and hang out with her and the kid. (Written by B!)
- You can get Zo a better house (does not require knocking her up).
- Arona has a bevy of additional content supporting her pregnancy and relationship.
- Arona also has a new event with her in the Khor’minos bath house that expands on her relationship a bit.
- Aileh has a gravid new expansion courtesy of her author, Skow, if you’ve become her lover and fully upgraded the Wayfort. including:
- --A roughly 100 page long pregnancy path for her — certainly the most in-depth parenting sim we’ve had since Kinu thanks to Marethian breeding rules. There’s loads of interactions with you, Aileh, and the scaly potato you’ve made (typically on a 6 day cooldown, eventually progressing to 1.5 days as she grows). Most events proc when approaching Aileh on her tile.
- --Four new Aileh sex scenes (some of which require knocking her up).
- --Sleeping with Aileh at the Wayfort, via her map tile.
- --New CG: Aileh presenting her egg.
- New busts: Klemaia. (Given how this bust turned out and her elf fetishism, I’m starting to think she and Hashat might be related!); A full new set of Kasyrra busts, including a clothed version; new pregnant Aileh busts & preg variants.
Changed files in this update