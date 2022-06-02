- Added 2 missing colliders to rocks in stage 3-1.
- Reduced voice volume for Sami in tower of chaos level intros.
- Fixed bug where the sounds coming from the enemy Pirakana would not be affected by the settings preferred volume.
- Fixed bug where the a particular screen effect coming from the use of an accessory would not work during boss fights.
- Fixed accessory visual glitch.
- Added Dragon Drop! hat to the game.
Super Sami Roll update for 2 June 2022
Patch 1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update