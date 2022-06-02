 Skip to content

Super Sami Roll update for 2 June 2022

Patch 1.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added 2 missing colliders to rocks in stage 3-1.
  • Reduced voice volume for Sami in tower of chaos level intros.
  • Fixed bug where the sounds coming from the enemy Pirakana would not be affected by the settings preferred volume.
  • Fixed bug where the a particular screen effect coming from the use of an accessory would not work during boss fights.
  • Fixed accessory visual glitch.
  • Added Dragon Drop! hat to the game.
