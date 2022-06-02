Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 30

Hello everyone!!

Hope you are all doing well!

The update is here, let's go straight to the content list:

New Environment: Bay

The Mangroves are no longer adjacent to the beach. There is now a new environment in between: The bay.

This new coastal area acts has most of the same things as the beach plus many new features:

Oysters:

Oysters can be found here and in the bird rock. These molluscs need to be opened before they can be eaten and can sometimes come with a pearl. Get enough pearls and you can craft yourself a fancy pearl necklace. There's also a new recipe now called Butter Baked Oysters that uses them.

Seaweed:

Seaweeds can be found by diving in this area and can be eaten or used as vegetables in many dishes. They can also be used for a new recipe: Sushi.

Sharks:

Sharks can be found both in the Bay and during your raft travels. This fish can attack you and leave you with an ugly bite if you are unlucky. If you manage to kill it though you will be able to cook its meat and even make a special trophy decoration out of its jaws.

Sea Kraits:

This animal can also be found in the bay and has been improved. Sea Kraits can now be killed for their meat but can also sometimes attack you while you spearfish in the Bay or the Mangroves.

Macaque Improvements:

The macaques now have their own base in the Jungle Highlands.

The stuff these animals steal from you will now be taken straight to their den, so if you ever want to recover it you will have to travel there and take it from them.

Macaque Friends can now help you open Coconuts and Nipa Fruits for you. Just drag the cards to them and they'll do the job for you.

Home Ending:

Escaping the island is no longer the only way to finish the game: the Journal has now been updated to work with the new Home Ending.

Endings will now unlock once your determination gets high enough, a stat that mostly increases with time and by completing journal missions.

To win through the Home ending you will have to survive on the island for a minimum of 180 days and reach maximum comfort in your home.

New "Influenced by" Tab on Stat Descriptions:

You can now also see what a stat is being affected by in addition to which stats they are affecting. This new tab also shows any environments or cards that might be affecting a stat, making the whole process more transparent.

Extra Things:

You can now make glue out of hide.

Storms cannot happen during the first month any more.

Heavy Stones and many other heavy items can no longer be carried away by storms.

Yam Curry Recipe no longer requires water.

Fishing rods now have more durability.

Jungle Salad now also accepts clay jars.

Pinned stats are now saved.

Fixed a bug that was causing storms to constantly wake you up even when sheltered.

Fixed issue that was making the build button in improvements disappear.

Fixed issue with demolishing clay structures.

Fixed an exploit that allowed you to create a lot of sugar and salt from small quantities of liquid.

Macaque Meat can now get burnt.

Improvements now need light to be worked on.

Compost Bins and Feeding Troughs can now be dismantled.

Kilns, Forges, Water Filters and Watering Throughs can now be demolished with any hammering tool.

Increased Bug Population on damp chamber.

Fixed some stat visualization bugs.

Candles are no longer neutralized by heavy rain.

Sacks can no longer be stolen by monkeys.

Fixed a bug that was making characters start naked when the supply trunk perk was equipped.

You now have a minimum liquid requirement to be able to wash yourself.

Fixed some stat issues in the stat visualizer.

Metal Tools can now be sharpened with heavy stones too.

Added art for the bellows.

Made modifications to the bellows blueprint.

Added bug population visible stat.

Fixed art issue with the forge.

Fixed image issues with some paths.

Fixed some issues with stat icons and their bar colours.

Added art for the Forge and Advanced Kiln.

Fixed the bug that was causing sudden temperature drops.

That is all for now. :)

See you in around!