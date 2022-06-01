Patch 0.05a

Bugfixes:
- Fixed Chiller going invisible sometimes, usually when far away from the lobby
- Chiller (and other weapons) didn't work in the Tutorial
- Fixed Chiller sound effect not stopping when leaving to the main menu
Tutorial polish:
- Made the Tutorial ship systems interactive and give off false evidence signals
- Tutorial Computer core now does a data dump when interacted with
- Tutorial had missing textures on the control panel
- Tutorial had flickering lights in main area
- Added two signs above the tools and weapons in the Tutorial area to make it more clear which is which
- Updated the tutorial voice lines to make things more clearly explained
New PDA information system:
Aside from the evidences selection menu the PDA now also has:
- Information on tools
- Information on weapons
- use the W & S keys to navigate between the evidences, tool info and weapon info menus.
