Disinfection update for 1 June 2022

Patch 0.05a

Bugfixes:

    • Fixed Chiller going invisible sometimes, usually when far away from the lobby
    • Chiller (and other weapons) didn't work in the Tutorial
    • Fixed Chiller sound effect not stopping when leaving to the main menu

Tutorial polish:

    • Made the Tutorial ship systems interactive and give off false evidence signals
    • Tutorial Computer core now does a data dump when interacted with
    • Tutorial had missing textures on the control panel
    • Tutorial had flickering lights in main area
    • Added two signs above the tools and weapons in the Tutorial area to make it more clear which is which
    • Updated the tutorial voice lines to make things more clearly explained

New PDA information system:
Aside from the evidences selection menu the PDA now also has:

    • Information on tools
    • Information on weapons
    • use the W & S keys to navigate between the evidences, tool info and weapon info menus.
