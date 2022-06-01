Build Update 2 Unstable 3 Released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 2 Unstable 3 has arrived! Just like Unstable 1 and 2, this patch adds a ton bug fixes and improvements, but most importantly, new content!

Some of the highlights of this patch are the brand new death/ghost mechanics, the Reliquary, Crylithium Firepits, vessels, clouds, and a ton of bug fixes and other QoL changes.

Next up, Unstable 4 will be "the big one" you've all been waiting for, and easily one of the most requested features of all time. The beta release of ... [spoiler]achievements! 👀[/spoiler] Just keep in mind, I may not be able to officially enable them until full Update 2 release on the main branch. But the system will be in place, and usable.

As with most of Rise to Ruins' patches, there's way too much to cover in a summary, so check out the changelogs and enjoy!

If you find a bug, you can report it on the Steam Bugs Forums or Discord!

Reliquary and The Dead

New Building: The Reliquary. You can store bound souls at the reliquary, binding the ghost to the general area, and maintaining their vessel.

New Resources: Empty and Filled Eerie Vessels. Empty Vessels are made by the Occultists in the Reliquary with 1 iron and 1 gold.

Occultists can now "capture souls", when a villager or doggo dies, they will go to their corpse and "capture" the soul, placing it in an Eerie Vessel and take the Vessel to the reliquary to store and maintain for future resurrections.

Added all of the perks, job data and speed reductions for capturing souls where required.

Ghost no longer wander to random buildings.

Ghost now always try to hover around their vessel, or body.

New Resource: Ghost Dust, can be freely sold to Catjeet Provisions. Who knows what they want with it though.

Ghosts not bound to a body or a vessel will eventually leave the map forever, when they do a ton of essence is released and they'll drop some ghost dust.

Completely rebalanced when ghosts fade in and out of view.

Doggos and Doofy Doggos ghosts now fade in significantly more frequently.

Doggos and Doofy Doggos ghosts are much less likely to leave the world forever.

Bound ghosts are 10 times more likely to appear at night.

Increased durability of god dust by 5x, the same as the new ghost dust resource.

Mobs now decay 20 times slower.

UI Improvements

Increased the intensity of the mouse cursor light.

Camp placement window now renders on the left side of the UI when the minimap is opened.

Sound and music controls now have 25 volume levels rather than 10.

Edge scrolling values in the settings menu now uses "O" instead of "[]" for the visual bar.

Main menu messages now have random colors.

"Mob rings" no longer appear when you mouse over dead mobs.

Added a resource arrow under the mouse when you grab resources.

The UI will no longer claim you can refine a resource at a building that can't carry it or its materials, even though the worker is allowed to refine that material.

Fixed several UI issues related to the new Essence Altars and Reliquary.

Miscellaneous Changes

Clouds!

Rations now require cooked meat rather than raw.

Rations food value increased from 100 to 120.

Initial spawn in villagers now spawn in pre-equipped with one ration and one water bottle.

Initial spawn in now spawns in cooked meat rather than raw.

Improved how range and corruption resistance is generated by buildings, offering more consistent results. (And in many cases, increasing range)

New Building: Crylithium Firepits. Crylithium Firepits cannot be crossed by ghosts (Like Crylithium Walls), and provide more range than their regular Firepit counterparts.

Wind and temp variations are now calculated instantly on load of a new game.

Flowers spawn chance is now 10 times slower.

Essence buildup (for flower spawning mechanics) is now 3 times slower.

Changed Terminate Animal Pregnancy to Tending Animals in preparation for new tending mechanics.

"Wiser Elders" perk now also influences faith sharing.

Elders sharing faith now provides a small amount of XP

Flowers can now be dissolved or cleared for a small amount of essence.

Mobs now make cracking/squishy sounds when they decay.

Mobs now "pop" when poked a bit too many times, are dissolved with the dissolve spell or their soul is captured by an occultist.

Bug Fixes