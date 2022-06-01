 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 1 June 2022

01 Jun 22 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Heroes of the Bitter Harvest: Enemy at the Gates released.
  • Battle of Bloody Gulch: fixed the AI being backwards for who is attacking vs. defending for this scenario's vic condition.
  • Scenario Editor: the unit attribute 'Start Towed' no longer checks the towing vehicle's carrying capacity (this was making the Jeep in the scenario Bridge at Chef du Pont unable to tow the 57mm ATG).
  • Heroes of the Bitter Harvest: fixed missing counter graphic for Soviet Flamethrower.

