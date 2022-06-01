- Heroes of the Bitter Harvest: Enemy at the Gates released.
- Battle of Bloody Gulch: fixed the AI being backwards for who is attacking vs. defending for this scenario's vic condition.
- Scenario Editor: the unit attribute 'Start Towed' no longer checks the towing vehicle's carrying capacity (this was making the Jeep in the scenario Bridge at Chef du Pont unable to tow the 57mm ATG).
- Heroes of the Bitter Harvest: fixed missing counter graphic for Soviet Flamethrower.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 1 June 2022
01 Jun 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update