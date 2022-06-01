 Skip to content

The Last Citadel Playtest update for 1 June 2022

Patch V.0.1.2

Patch V.0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added the current game version to the home screen
  • Added a secondary weapon called "Junk Rifle", a weak weapon that has unlimited ammo, to help explorers with their early game.

Bug Fixes

  • Changed the Settings values to show whole numbers instead of having decimals
  • Fixed a typo in the Channeler Modifier
  • Fixed certain passive names that were too long and would go out of the loadout screen
  • Fixed decorative gears that would stop spinning in the lobby
  • Fixed capitalization for the color selection in the loadout screen
  • Fixed capitalization for the difficulty settings in the Mission NPC
  • Fixed an issue that would make an explorer unable to reconnect to a multiplayer session
  • Fixed an issue where the ability Hawking Radiation wasn't doing any damage as a client
  • Fixed an issue where the Gaussian Cannon wasn't doing any damage as a client
  • Fixed an issue that would softlock the game when opening the chat with the mouse
  • Fixed an issue that kept certain UIs open and the mouse disappear
  • Fixed the chatbox from opening even when no new messages where sent after loading screens
  • Fixed certain wall textures that were having collision issues
  • Fixed some menus that couldn't be quit using the ESC key
  • Fixed the enemy navigation in the "Theatre" module in the first level
  • Fixed windows being able to jump through them and fall off the map
  • Fixed 2 modules where you could get accidentally stuck
  • Fixed the Immolator not being able to damage the statues in The Scorched Sentinel fight
  • Fixed certain passive's text going out of frame and into the image in the inventory screen
  • Fixed an issue where your character would be stuck after dying mid melee swing
  • Fixed the Tab key tabbing to an invisible chat box
  • Fixed an issue where you were able to place turrets/abilities on top of other players
  • Fixed an issue where clients could interact with the Mission and Online NPCs
  • Fixed an issue where Cursed Weapons in their event rooms would shake around and do a lot of noise as a client
  • Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances your ammo count could go negative
  • Fixed an issue where a client's crystals wouldn't display properly after switching floors
  • Fixed the Scorched Sentinel's stomp attack from pushing fallen explorers around
  • Fixed buyable passive prices going down instead of up when reaching later floors
  • Fixed an issue where you wouldn't get your Crystals back when rejoining a game after a disconnect
  • Fixed an issue where the music wouldn't start playing again after rejoining a game

If you find anything new, be sure to report your findings in our bug-reports channel on our Discord server!
Discord

Thanks!

  • Honest Demon Team
