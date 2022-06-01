Patch V.0.1.2

Features
- Added the current game version to the home screen
- Added a secondary weapon called "Junk Rifle", a weak weapon that has unlimited ammo, to help explorers with their early game.
Bug Fixes
- Changed the Settings values to show whole numbers instead of having decimals
- Fixed a typo in the Channeler Modifier
- Fixed certain passive names that were too long and would go out of the loadout screen
- Fixed decorative gears that would stop spinning in the lobby
- Fixed capitalization for the color selection in the loadout screen
- Fixed capitalization for the difficulty settings in the Mission NPC
- Fixed an issue that would make an explorer unable to reconnect to a multiplayer session
- Fixed an issue where the ability Hawking Radiation wasn't doing any damage as a client
- Fixed an issue where the Gaussian Cannon wasn't doing any damage as a client
- Fixed an issue that would softlock the game when opening the chat with the mouse
- Fixed an issue that kept certain UIs open and the mouse disappear
- Fixed the chatbox from opening even when no new messages where sent after loading screens
- Fixed certain wall textures that were having collision issues
- Fixed some menus that couldn't be quit using the ESC key
- Fixed the enemy navigation in the "Theatre" module in the first level
- Fixed windows being able to jump through them and fall off the map
- Fixed 2 modules where you could get accidentally stuck
- Fixed the Immolator not being able to damage the statues in The Scorched Sentinel fight
- Fixed certain passive's text going out of frame and into the image in the inventory screen
- Fixed an issue where your character would be stuck after dying mid melee swing
- Fixed the Tab key tabbing to an invisible chat box
- Fixed an issue where you were able to place turrets/abilities on top of other players
- Fixed an issue where clients could interact with the Mission and Online NPCs
- Fixed an issue where Cursed Weapons in their event rooms would shake around and do a lot of noise as a client
- Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances your ammo count could go negative
- Fixed an issue where a client's crystals wouldn't display properly after switching floors
- Fixed the Scorched Sentinel's stomp attack from pushing fallen explorers around
- Fixed buyable passive prices going down instead of up when reaching later floors
- Fixed an issue where you wouldn't get your Crystals back when rejoining a game after a disconnect
- Fixed an issue where the music wouldn't start playing again after rejoining a game
Thanks!
- Honest Demon Team
