Prayer of the Faithless update for 1 June 2022

Version 1.0.1

1 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System Changes:

  • Guide entry for Burst Drives: Oracle has been updated to remove the statement that Serra's Burst Drives cost 2 actions. Actual Burst Drive functionality remains unchanged, as these skills do not cost 2 actions to perform.

Forsaken Fortress:

  • Jump Region, Tile passibility, and Name plate errors have been fixed

Temple of the Stars:

  • Text box fixes in final cutscene

Encampment:

  • Parker no longer turns into a monster when talking to him after becoming the leader of the refugees

Caustic Grave:

  • Jump tile error
