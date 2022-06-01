Version 1.0.1

System Changes:
- Guide entry for Burst Drives: Oracle has been updated to remove the statement that Serra's Burst Drives cost 2 actions. Actual Burst Drive functionality remains unchanged, as these skills do not cost 2 actions to perform.
Forsaken Fortress:
- Jump Region, Tile passibility, and Name plate errors have been fixed
Temple of the Stars:
- Text box fixes in final cutscene
Encampment:
- Parker no longer turns into a monster when talking to him after becoming the leader of the refugees
Caustic Grave:
- Jump tile error
Changed files in this update