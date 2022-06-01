If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
-
Almost all the enemies in the game have had their health reduced, except the first few tiers.
-
Town revamp. New town structures that are more efficient for memory and work better for modular building.
-
Added a new sewer area with mobs and a puzzle to get through it.
-
Fixed stun abilities so they aren't as strong.
-
Made enemies use their multi-attack and magic abilities less.
-
Fix spawn issues in multiplayer when master client leaves the area and mobs disappear.
-
Loot for weapons and armor have been tweaked a little to provide a better chance for the best possible level the mob can provide based on the monster difficulty.
Changed files in this update