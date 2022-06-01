 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dura Vita Online update for 1 June 2022

Patch 4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8854295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w

Here is a summary of what is in this patch.

  • Almost all the enemies in the game have had their health reduced, except the first few tiers.

  • Town revamp. New town structures that are more efficient for memory and work better for modular building.

  • Added a new sewer area with mobs and a puzzle to get through it.

  • Fixed stun abilities so they aren't as strong.

  • Made enemies use their multi-attack and magic abilities less.

  • Fix spawn issues in multiplayer when master client leaves the area and mobs disappear.

  • Loot for weapons and armor have been tweaked a little to provide a better chance for the best possible level the mob can provide based on the monster difficulty.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link