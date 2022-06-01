- More monsters drop Stingers in Ecallia, Chapter 3
- Silence still has the cooking option after their quest is complete
- Endless Dungeon in Chapter 3: you can now resume from the last level you reached on your previous dive (sadly not retroactive)
- Danthienne Chapter 1 arrival scene fix (after meeting Cat in her real attire, must be morning-day-evening, inside town map)
- Crafting materials are now grey in the item menu
- Attachments are now yellow in the item menu
- Hyperactivy andAgility Strike MP cost change
- Tribal Heal now heals less
- Violent Swings JP cost change
- Alisha starts with high JP
Faylinn's Quest update for 1 June 2022
Version 1.61
