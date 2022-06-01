 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Faylinn's Quest update for 1 June 2022

Version 1.61

Share · View all patches · Build 8853632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More monsters drop Stingers in Ecallia, Chapter 3
  • Silence still has the cooking option after their quest is complete
  • Endless Dungeon in Chapter 3: you can now resume from the last level you reached on your previous dive (sadly not retroactive)
  • Danthienne Chapter 1 arrival scene fix (after meeting Cat in her real attire, must be morning-day-evening, inside town map)
  • Crafting materials are now grey in the item menu
  • Attachments are now yellow in the item menu
  • Hyperactivy andAgility Strike MP cost change
  • Tribal Heal now heals less
  • Violent Swings JP cost change
  • Alisha starts with high JP

Changed files in this update

Depot 1528011
  • Loading history…
Depot 1727630
  • Loading history…
Depot 1728820
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link