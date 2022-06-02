 Skip to content

Fabled Lands update for 2 June 2022

Incremented version to 1.0.1

  • Added a cap of 10,000 Shards per run of the Tower of Despair to avoid an exploit with teleportation.
  • Added Aku as teleport destination in destroyed Ruby Citadel.
  • Added Ticket to Aku from Ringhorn.
  • Fixed Eagle Eye behaviour. Once activated the buff will remain active until the end of its duration but will provide bonuses only if the current weapon is ranged.
  • Fixed Everyone's a Critic buffing enemy defence instead of reducing from it.
  • Fixed Sling range value to match its tooltip value.
  • Fixed incorrect tickets displayed in Metriciens' Harbour.
  • Fixed exploitable Galleon sell price in Metriciens.
  • Fixed defence UI not updating when going up in rank.
  • Fixed that you can The Hangman Curse even without exploring a tomb in the Crags.
  • Fixed end of story bug for Early Access characters who get the Curse of Blighted Magic.
  • Fixed Molhern Monastery typo.
  • Fixed Hunting Trap typo in skill name.
  • Rephrased left-over instructions for the player to update their character sheet.

