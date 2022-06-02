Incremented version to 1.0.1
- Added a cap of 10,000 Shards per run of the Tower of Despair to avoid an exploit with teleportation.
- Added Aku as teleport destination in destroyed Ruby Citadel.
- Added Ticket to Aku from Ringhorn.
- Fixed Eagle Eye behaviour. Once activated the buff will remain active until the end of its duration but will provide bonuses only if the current weapon is ranged.
- Fixed Everyone's a Critic buffing enemy defence instead of reducing from it.
- Fixed Sling range value to match its tooltip value.
- Fixed incorrect tickets displayed in Metriciens' Harbour.
- Fixed exploitable Galleon sell price in Metriciens.
- Fixed defence UI not updating when going up in rank.
- Fixed that you can The Hangman Curse even without exploring a tomb in the Crags.
- Fixed end of story bug for Early Access characters who get the Curse of Blighted Magic.
- Fixed Molhern Monastery typo.
- Fixed Hunting Trap typo in skill name.
- Rephrased left-over instructions for the player to update their character sheet.
Changed files in this update