Everyday Life Edengrall update for 1 June 2022

V0.40.2.8 on Nightly

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:
All gather spots configured.

Bugs:
Fixed version matching logic in mods window.
Fixed sprinklers range.
Fixed Ctrl+Z ovens
Fixed miscellaneous furniture placement bugs
Fixed small visual bug when placing windows

