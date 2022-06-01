V0.40.2.8 on Nightly

Features:
All gather spots configured.
Bugs:
Fixed version matching logic in mods window.
Fixed sprinklers range.
Fixed Ctrl+Z ovens
Fixed miscellaneous furniture placement bugs
Fixed small visual bug when placing windows
Changed depots in nightly branch