 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roady Life update for 1 June 2022

1.0.1.3 Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8852817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add a traffic amount settings in Game settings (allow disabling traffic or choose between light/normal/heavy traffic)
  • Ensure all AI vehicles stop when colliding player vehicles
  • Improve AI vehicles colliding anticipation
  • Fix vehicle logo not restored when loading a game
  • Fix margin research unlocking two levels at once
  • Ensure industry output tanks can't stay full for a too long time
  • Industry owned by players will not slowly fill
  • Tweak mission objectives on "Hoochewan Hills" map
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link