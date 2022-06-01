- Add a traffic amount settings in Game settings (allow disabling traffic or choose between light/normal/heavy traffic)
- Ensure all AI vehicles stop when colliding player vehicles
- Improve AI vehicles colliding anticipation
- Fix vehicle logo not restored when loading a game
- Fix margin research unlocking two levels at once
- Ensure industry output tanks can't stay full for a too long time
- Industry owned by players will not slowly fill
- Tweak mission objectives on "Hoochewan Hills" map
Roady Life update for 1 June 2022
1.0.1.3 Hot Fix
