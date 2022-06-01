Very early weapon skin test 2022.6.1

Update
1.A weapon skin for AL48
2.Some juicy score in the game
Changes
1.Set the double jump maximum to 5,so players can jump 6 times every time when you touch the ground
2.Update box to banana box with new model and new open animation
Changed files in this update