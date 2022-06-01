 Skip to content

Banana Shooter update for 1 June 2022

Very early weapon skin test 2022.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8852388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

1.A weapon skin for AL48
2.Some juicy score in the game

Changes

1.Set the double jump maximum to 5,so players can jump 6 times every time when you touch the ground
2.Update box to banana box with new model and new open animation

