 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DP Animation Maker update for 1 June 2022

Version 3.9.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8852205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're pleased to announce the release of DP Animation Maker 3.9.0, which includes new features, improvements and bug fixes. Here is the full list of changes:

  • Animation Constructor changes

    • Pivot point edit has been added for particle image
    • New Angle Variation mod has been added
    • New Angle Dynamic mod Has been added
    • New Gravitation mod has been added
    • New Air Resistance mod has been added
    • New Outer Glow style has been added
    • New Trace style has been added
    • Sphere source has been added
    • New Paint Spot image has been added to the Particle list
    • Emission option has been added
    • Blending mode option has been added
    • New animations now have a default name
    • Bug with particle count on start has been fixed
    • Particle density has been fixed in Circle, Ring and Sector sources
    • New Template/Samples dialog have been added

  • The following animations have been reworked and moved to Animation Constructor template list: Magic Spots, Magic splash, Magic Burst, Magic fountain

  • Copy layer option has been added to Background copy brush

  • Apply to option has been added to the Light brush

  • Apply to option has been added to the Shine brush

  • Icons have been added to the Save Animation dialog

  • Bug fixes

    • Crash on cancel loading particle image has been fixed
    • Background copy brush now correctly works with No background effect
    • Bug with translucency in electric discharge animation has been fixed
    • Bug with color dialog has been fixed
    • Some memory leaks have been fixed

Changed files in this update

DP Animation Maker Content Depot 341961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link