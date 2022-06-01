Version 3.9.0 Release

We're pleased to announce the release of DP Animation Maker 3.9.0, which includes new features, improvements and bug fixes. Here is the full list of changes:
Animation Constructor changes
- Pivot point edit has been added for particle image
- New Angle Variation mod has been added
- New Angle Dynamic mod Has been added
- New Gravitation mod has been added
- New Air Resistance mod has been added
- New Outer Glow style has been added
- New Trace style has been added
- Sphere source has been added
- New Paint Spot image has been added to the Particle list
- Emission option has been added
- Blending mode option has been added
- New animations now have a default name
- Bug with particle count on start has been fixed
- Particle density has been fixed in Circle, Ring and Sector sources
- New Template/Samples dialog have been added
The following animations have been reworked and moved to Animation Constructor template list: Magic Spots, Magic splash, Magic Burst, Magic fountain
Copy layer option has been added to Background copy brush
Apply to option has been added to the Light brush
Apply to option has been added to the Shine brush
Icons have been added to the Save Animation dialog
Bug fixes
- Crash on cancel loading particle image has been fixed
- Background copy brush now correctly works with No background effect
- Bug with translucency in electric discharge animation has been fixed
- Bug with color dialog has been fixed
- Some memory leaks have been fixed
Changed files in this update