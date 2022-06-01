Patch 1.04Bis

Hello there !
Main changes in this patch :
- Listened to your feedback and decided to alter the platforming sections of Level 2. The platforming is more fluid, and less frustrating !
- The "library" section from Level 1 has been reworked aesthetically ( added walls and a paintings ).
- Added a little bit of weight to the ragdolls.
Small changes and fixes :
- The revolver of Level 2 can now be found at the beginning of Level 2.
- Fixed blood that could stick on barrels. This would cause the blood to float.
- Added fog In Level 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in some sections.
- Added a pipe in Level 4 in a place where the collider of the pipe was there but not the mesh.
- Z-fighting at the end of Level 2 was fixed. Two different textures were colliding.
- Added a painting at the begining of the Level 5.
- Deleted the metallic door of Level 2. The one where you had to jump on a moving object.
- Fixed one glass pane at the end of Level 6, glass that you couldn't shatter with a kick.
Changed files in this update