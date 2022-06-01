 Skip to content

The Cleaner update for 1 June 2022

Patch 1.04Bis

Patch 1.04Bis

Build 8852061

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there !

Main changes in this patch :

  • Listened to your feedback and decided to alter the platforming sections of Level 2. The platforming is more fluid, and less frustrating !
  • The "library" section from Level 1 has been reworked aesthetically ( added walls and a paintings ).
  • Added a little bit of weight to the ragdolls.

Small changes and fixes :

  • The revolver of Level 2 can now be found at the beginning of Level 2.
  • Fixed blood that could stick on barrels. This would cause the blood to float.
  • Added fog In Level 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in some sections.
  • Added a pipe in Level 4 in a place where the collider of the pipe was there but not the mesh.
  • Z-fighting at the end of Level 2 was fixed. Two different textures were colliding.
  • Added a painting at the begining of the Level 5.
  • Deleted the metallic door of Level 2. The one where you had to jump on a moving object.
  • Fixed one glass pane at the end of Level 6, glass that you couldn't shatter with a kick.
