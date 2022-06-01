New update for My Days In Belair!

Hello everyone! How are you players doing? We are pleased to announce that My Days In Belair has just received a new update with new features and content!

We have added:

The replay gallery is complete and available, now you will be able to see the scenes you just played again.

A new mechanic that allows you to take new shots of the girls in the house if you buy new cameras (videocameras are still work in progress), this makes the game more replayable and makes it less "grindly" and makes the gameplay more enjoyable and smooth.

A new scene to watch in the computer.

Small features in the game that make it more intuitive and easier to play, such as a button that collects all the earnings at once.

We fixed:

We fixed: A serious bug that, in certain situations, was blocking Miriam's quest and not allowing her to be offered Whiskey.

Other minor bugs.

We are working to bring players new content!

Game link here.