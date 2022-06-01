Early Access 1.2 Update

Gameplay & Worlds
- The player can now perform a melee head attack combo when aimed at the zombie's head.
- Improved melee responsiveness & bug fixes.
- Fixed when the player pressed the objective details repeatedly the detail will show many times.
- Fixed big house lighting intensity and flickering issue.
- Some models are dirtier and specular intensity reduced.
- Now the player can interact with the lever without interacting with the main bunker gate.
- Now players can toggle control hints when driving a vehicle.
- Improvement of main menu level environment.
- Optimized camera movement and aiming socket.
Audio
- Elevator fall sound effect volume increased.
- Reduced hard breath sound effect when player energy is low.
- Improved some pickup sound effects.
- Fixed SFX that doesn't affect by player volume settings.
- Improved some of the dialog quality and volume.
- Ladder fall explosion volume reduced.
User Interfaces
- Improved UI animation and UI consistency.
- Improved item pickup notification gradient & animation.
- Message box & subtitle UI font size reduced.
- Fix flickering text when UI popped up.
- UI Opacity & Timeout improved.
Misc
- Improved the use of English in various user interfaces and texts.
- Fixed broken LOD and aggression.
- Ambient occlusion intensity increased.
- When the save game is deleted, the level will automatically restart.
- Explosive Barrell draw distance tweaked.
- Optimized LOD & Particle systems.
- Performance Optimization & Bug Fixes.
DelayedSun Official Trailer
In the future, we've planned that the game will be increased in overall quality, animation, UI, voice over, etc. Staytune for future update!
Changed files in this update