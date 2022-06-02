UPDATE 0.1.640

Hello, Friends!
- Fixed Logic for spawning enemies. No more backstabbing attacks.
- Added ability to unload weapons
- Rifle ammo added to weapon boxes
- Inventory displays item usage
- Trophy loot is now collected from the killed enemy, not just lying around
- Graphical interface is adapted to the wide screen resolution.
- From the defeated enemies can now get more loot.
- Fixed bug with the prices of upgrades expensive objects
- In Battle Mode, room number is displayed in the F2 Player Menu
Have a nice game!
Street's Game.
Changed files in this update