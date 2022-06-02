 Skip to content

Anarchy: Wolf's law : Prologue update for 2 June 2022

UPDATE 0.1.640

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, Friends!
  • Fixed Logic for spawning enemies. No more backstabbing attacks.
  • Added ability to unload weapons
  • Rifle ammo added to weapon boxes
  • Inventory displays item usage
  • Trophy loot is now collected from the killed enemy, not just lying around
  • Graphical interface is adapted to the wide screen resolution.
  • From the defeated enemies can now get more loot.
  • Fixed bug with the prices of upgrades expensive objects
  • In Battle Mode, room number is displayed in the F2 Player Menu

Have a nice game!
Street's Game.

