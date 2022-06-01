Version 1.5.4

Happy Pride, everyone! Now's a good time to post an update for the game - hopefully the last one for the Basic version of the game.

BATTLE CHANGES

Omen Birds leave battle if you're cursed instead of forcing a character to leave battle

Money Toss cost raised to 60 and cooldown raised to 4.

Kyrie's Focused Blow now hits harder, but health cost changed from 5% to 8%.

Updated the forest encounters and some Tower encounters to adjust difficulty when Kyrie is in the party

GENERAL CHANGES

Added new vinyl.

Added conversation in room where Kyrie is recruited to explain the Stance mechanic.

I finally realized that the count for the main quest tip hotline was wrong so that's finally fixed. Whoops sorry if you were using that feature

SECRET STUFF