I Hate You, Please Suffer - Basic update for 1 June 2022

Version 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8850779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Pride, everyone! Now's a good time to post an update for the game - hopefully the last one for the Basic version of the game.

BATTLE CHANGES

  • Omen Birds leave battle if you're cursed instead of forcing a character to leave battle
  • Money Toss cost raised to 60 and cooldown raised to 4.
  • Kyrie's Focused Blow now hits harder, but health cost changed from 5% to 8%.
  • Updated the forest encounters and some Tower encounters to adjust difficulty when Kyrie is in the party

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Added new vinyl.
  • Added conversation in room where Kyrie is recruited to explain the Stance mechanic.
  • I finally realized that the count for the main quest tip hotline was wrong so that's finally fixed. Whoops sorry if you were using that feature

SECRET STUFF

  • Because I started working on new parts of the game, there's some new stuff to see. Originally I was going to lock it all off, buuuut, I decided to leave a way in as a little treat.
  • Absolutely insane softlock accomplished through specific actions is not only fixed, but reproducing it will now give an achievement.
