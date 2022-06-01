Version 1.5.4

Happy Pride, everyone! Now's a good time to post an update for the game - hopefully the last one for the Basic version of the game.
BATTLE CHANGES
- Omen Birds leave battle if you're cursed instead of forcing a character to leave battle
- Money Toss cost raised to 60 and cooldown raised to 4.
- Kyrie's Focused Blow now hits harder, but health cost changed from 5% to 8%.
- Updated the forest encounters and some Tower encounters to adjust difficulty when Kyrie is in the party
GENERAL CHANGES
- Added new vinyl.
- Added conversation in room where Kyrie is recruited to explain the Stance mechanic.
- I finally realized that the count for the main quest tip hotline was wrong so that's finally fixed. Whoops sorry if you were using that feature
SECRET STUFF
- Because I started working on new parts of the game, there's some new stuff to see. Originally I was going to lock it all off, buuuut, I decided to leave a way in as a little treat.
- Absolutely insane softlock accomplished through specific actions is not only fixed, but reproducing it will now give an achievement.
