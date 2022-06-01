 Skip to content

Hnefatafl update for 1 June 2022

Release 3.89

Build 8850515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the first version of the Hungarian translation.
  • Improved support for the Steam Deck.
  • Updated third party libraries to improve stability and support for newer hardware.
  • The tournament list will now be limited to display ten tournamets at a time with the option to load more. This should prevent any problems once there are even more tournaments.
  • When creating a new match the variant selection images will now show the individual setups of the pieces.
