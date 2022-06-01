Release 3.89

- Added the first version of the Hungarian translation.
- Improved support for the Steam Deck.
- Updated third party libraries to improve stability and support for newer hardware.
- The tournament list will now be limited to display ten tournamets at a time with the option to load more. This should prevent any problems once there are even more tournaments.
- When creating a new match the variant selection images will now show the individual setups of the pieces.
