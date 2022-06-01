 Skip to content

Knockout City™ update for 1 June 2022

Knockout City Season 6: City of Tomorrow

Knockout City Season 6: City of Tomorrow

Last edited by Wendy

Patch 6.0 brings a ton of new features and updates!

  • Free-to-Play - All players can now play Knockout City for free, with no restrictions!
  • Boomerang Ball - This high-tech Special Ball will come back to you after a hit, armed and ready to throw again!
  • Hideout Expansions - Brawlers now have a new rooftop with a soccer ball and goals, basketball hoops, new parkour paths, and more.
  • A lot more!

For full details, see our patch notes here: https://www.reddit.com/r/KnockoutCity/comments/v2fbcm/patch_notes_60/

