Knockout City Season 6: City of Tomorrow

Patch 6.0 brings a ton of new features and updates!
- Free-to-Play - All players can now play Knockout City for free, with no restrictions!
- Boomerang Ball - This high-tech Special Ball will come back to you after a hit, armed and ready to throw again!
- Hideout Expansions - Brawlers now have a new rooftop with a soccer ball and goals, basketball hoops, new parkour paths, and more.
- A lot more!
For full details, see our patch notes here: https://www.reddit.com/r/KnockoutCity/comments/v2fbcm/patch_notes_60/
