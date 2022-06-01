UPDATE 01.06.2022

New Features
- Introducing the supporter system!
This is a direct replacement and upgrade for the previous exp/gold/loot potions obtained from the itemshop.
Depending on your supporter rank, you will be able to pick and choose a combination of these to be active on all players of your account with more perks and goodies to come in the future.
Supporter ranks can be obtained in 1 month increments.
Changes
- Tweaked the way environment reflections are rendered to improve visuals during dark/rainy conditions
- Tweaked vegetation wetness during rain
Balance updates
- The young mega gazer chase radius has been increased significantly
Bugfixes
- Fixed an AI freeze when monsters would reach the end of their chase radius
- Fixed first inventory page button still not working quite right when dragging and item over it
- Fixed some broken horse hair materials
- Fixed friend list/player right-click content menu being unusable
- Fixed a server side memory leak that caused crashes which the new engine upgrade introduced
