Inferna update for 1 June 2022

UPDATE 01.06.2022

New Features

  • Introducing the supporter system!
    This is a direct replacement and upgrade for the previous exp/gold/loot potions obtained from the itemshop.
    Depending on your supporter rank, you will be able to pick and choose a combination of these to be active on all players of your account with more perks and goodies to come in the future.
    Supporter ranks can be obtained in 1 month increments.

Changes

  • Tweaked the way environment reflections are rendered to improve visuals during dark/rainy conditions
  • Tweaked vegetation wetness during rain

Balance updates

  • The young mega gazer chase radius has been increased significantly

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an AI freeze when monsters would reach the end of their chase radius
  • Fixed first inventory page button still not working quite right when dragging and item over it
  • Fixed some broken horse hair materials
  • Fixed friend list/player right-click content menu being unusable
  • Fixed a server side memory leak that caused crashes which the new engine upgrade introduced
