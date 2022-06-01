[Tianxia Escort Agency] update log on June 1, 2022

System optimization:
- balance adjustment: the damage coefficient of each level of [skill - Silver fork splitting] has been reduced
- some slang is expanded in [strange news - Q & A] & [Laba - Q & A]
- a prompt box has been added for selling props to prevent players from being damaged by misoperation
- an exclamation point will be displayed on the [big map] button when all areas of the current province are cleared
- the combat challenge in the development area will now produce results directly, and there is no need to read the battle report
- open the dart race in the area, and the duration of the battle will be directly displayed (the following will continue to optimize here)
- the combat challenge of opening provinces will now produce direct results. There is no need to read the war report
- the battle of beating rabbit son's son will now produce direct results. There is no need to read the war report
- the role card in the bedroom will now indicate the escort team the character belongs to
- now the sound effect of meeting the enemy will not appear when you win directly through prestige or slang in the process of escort
- during automatic escort, priority will be given from top to bottom to select the escort cart that will not be overloaded for escort. If all are overloaded, the first cart will be used for escort by default
Bug repair:
- fixed a bug that failed to upgrade martial arts and could force the game to launch the SL method
- fixed the bug with abnormal display in the settlement interface when the inventory was empty and was attacked by a vendetta
- fixed the bug with abnormal display of faction level in the Jianghu situation page of the [auditorium]
- fixed a bug in the [inventory] interface where clicking the sell button did not add a sound effect
Changed files in this update