Patch 1.5.5



Hi Residents of Alithea!

Not much to see here ;). This is a patch gearing up for a large update coming very soon.

To not keep you waiting too much then we bundled a few fixes and tweaks to fix some of the issues that players run into.

Have a lovely day!

- Invisible Walls

Removed Trash Compactor UI icons so they only appear when you use the Personoid X-ray Vision to look for it.

Optimized the fire effects so they now provide less of a performance hit.

Fixed some instances where the Trash Compactor was intersecting with Syringe Stands and other things like that.

Fixed an issue with the Female version of the wedding tuxedo masking away the feet of the player wearing it.

Fixed a glass pane that was misaligned on the Starting Area lobby.

Fixed the freezer killing you and allowing the animation to play out afterwards.

Made it so you cannot scan corpses that have been put in the trash compactor.

Thanks so much for reading!

Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble