Patch 1.5.5

Not much to see here ;). This is a patch gearing up for a large update coming very soon.
To not keep you waiting too much then we bundled a few fixes and tweaks to fix some of the issues that players run into.
- Invisible Walls
- Removed Trash Compactor UI icons so they only appear when you use the Personoid X-ray Vision to look for it.
- Optimized the fire effects so they now provide less of a performance hit.
- Fixed some instances where the Trash Compactor was intersecting with Syringe Stands and other things like that.
- Fixed an issue with the Female version of the wedding tuxedo masking away the feet of the player wearing it.
- Fixed a glass pane that was misaligned on the Starting Area lobby.
- Fixed the freezer killing you and allowing the animation to play out afterwards.
- Made it so you cannot scan corpses that have been put in the trash compactor.
