 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Class Trouble update for 1 June 2022

Patch 1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8849421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi Residents of Alithea!

Not much to see here ;). This is a patch gearing up for a large update coming very soon.
To not keep you waiting too much then we bundled a few fixes and tweaks to fix some of the issues that players run into.

Have a lovely day!
- Invisible Walls

  • Removed Trash Compactor UI icons so they only appear when you use the Personoid X-ray Vision to look for it.
  • Optimized the fire effects so they now provide less of a performance hit.

  • Fixed some instances where the Trash Compactor was intersecting with Syringe Stands and other things like that.
  • Fixed an issue with the Female version of the wedding tuxedo masking away the feet of the player wearing it.
  • Fixed a glass pane that was misaligned on the Starting Area lobby.
  • Fixed the freezer killing you and allowing the animation to play out afterwards.
  • Made it so you cannot scan corpses that have been put in the trash compactor.

Thanks so much for reading!
Join the discussion on our [discord here](www.discord.gg/fct) and of course... add the game to your library, or wishlist, right now!

Get the game here right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/953880/First_Class_Trouble

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 953881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link