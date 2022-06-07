- Fixed several missing sounds - most notably the big guns in 'Atlantic Wall'
- Fixed crash during checkpoint load
- Fixed occasional crash that occurred when loading into an AMP maps
- Fixed occasional crash that occurred on the Survival results screen
- Fixed crash that occurred when shooting the Machine Gun Team 'Loader' then the 'Gunner' in quick succession (the patch fixed crash that occurred just from shooting the Loader before the Gunner)
Sniper Elite 5 update for 7 June 2022
Update Notes for Patch 7/6/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
