The new version 1.11.25 is available for download

Remember that the latest update changed the game speed from 1.5 to 1.0, you can change it in the game settings (menu -> settings -> game options). Soon new updates and new things (championships, new options, maps, hovercars etc.).

I also think when I add FREE FLY mode, maybe I will add story mode to the game?

Version 1.11.25 information:

Sun rays/sun shafts added to tracks

Fix for the CyberBus H9 achievement ( click on the OWN button to get the achievement )

) Fixes for "The desert"

Change collision box for powerups

Improvements for AI

Fixes for gamepads

Fixes for some hovercars

New option to disable GUI (good for pro player & screenshots?)

The last championship can be now unlocked

Fixed some championships (No AI)

Update for Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit and Mac 64bit

Fixed some small bugs

Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/