The new version 1.11.25 is available for download

Hello,
Remember that the latest update changed the game speed from 1.5 to 1.0, you can change it in the game settings (menu -> settings -> game options). Soon new updates and new things (championships, new options, maps, hovercars etc.).
I also think when I add FREE FLY mode, maybe I will add story mode to the game?
Version 1.11.25 information:
- Sun rays/sun shafts added to tracks
- Fix for the CyberBus H9 achievement (click on the OWN button to get the achievement)
- Fixes for "The desert"
- Change collision box for powerups
- Improvements for AI
- Fixes for gamepads
- Fixes for some hovercars
- New option to disable GUI (good for pro player & screenshots?)
- The last championship can be now unlocked
- Fixed some championships (No AI)
- Update for Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit and Mac 64bit
- Fixed some small bugs
- Other minor fixes
Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/
Changed files in this update