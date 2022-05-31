 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hovercars 3077: Underground update for 31 May 2022

The new version 1.11.25 is available for download

Share · View all patches · Build 8846854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Remember that the latest update changed the game speed from 1.5 to 1.0, you can change it in the game settings (menu -> settings -> game options). Soon new updates and new things (championships, new options, maps, hovercars etc.).

I also think when I add FREE FLY mode, maybe I will add story mode to the game?

Version 1.11.25 information:

  • Sun rays/sun shafts added to tracks
  • Fix for the CyberBus H9 achievement (click on the OWN button to get the achievement)
  • Fixes for "The desert"
  • Change collision box for powerups
  • Improvements for AI
  • Fixes for gamepads
  • Fixes for some hovercars
  • New option to disable GUI (good for pro player & screenshots?)
  • The last championship can be now unlocked
  • Fixed some championships (No AI)
  • Update for Windows 32bit, Windows 64bit, Linux 64bit and Mac 64bit
  • Fixed some small bugs
  • Other minor fixes

Changelog: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1793421
  • Loading history…
Depot 1793422
  • Loading history…
Depot 1793423
  • Loading history…
Depot 1793424
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link