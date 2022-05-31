 Skip to content

Forever Lost Playtest update for 31 May 2022

Update notes 1st June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Bathroom does not save and load properly
  • FIXED: None of the red / white highlights work
  • FIXED: Tutorial popup for taking photos always shows
  • FIXED: Text in books got messed up
  • FIXED: Bathroom cold water not saving / loading its on / off state properly
  • FIXED: Bug with entire vent occlusion culling, disappearing too early
  • FIXED: When saving / loading multiple times while continuing to progress in the game, sometimes "Find Bathroom Door", popup would come back, when you finished the tutorial a long time ago
  • FIXED: When radio starts playing tune, turn off tune if the player changes the knobs / pin positioning...
  • FIXED: Radio / Xylophone should save and load the bool that says whether we already solved the Xylophone
  • FIXED: Spawned inventory items don't save their rotations and so the rotation completely resets on load
