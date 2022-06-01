Closed Alpha Update 0.8 Hotfix 1

Additions
- Added a column to the server browser to indicate server version
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where picking up a vest could cause the game to crash
- Fixed an issue where vests were not drawing their armour values correctly
- Fixed an issue where dying during a vaulting process could cause the server to crash
- Fixed an issue preventing players from respawning at their chosen location after death
- Fixed an issue with multiple melee weapons having the wrong first person model
- Fixed an issue with the 1911 appearing to fly out of player’s hand when sprinting
- Fixed an issue giving all players access to the admin console in multiplayer mode
- Fixed an issue where pressing page-up would grant any player access to the admin panel.
- Fixed a potential security issue where rcon (/exec) checked if a user is an Admin instead of a Super Admin
- Fixed various issues with item icons
- Fixed an issue where the saw could be equipped as if it was a weapon even though it is not a weapon
- Fixed an issue where weapons would not display their magazine data correctly
- Fixed an issue where it was not obvious which weapon or tool belt item the player currently has equipped when viewing the inventory
- Fixed an issue causing a particular tree model to have a black border behind it
- Fixed the butter knife
Changed files in this update