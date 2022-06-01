 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Matter update for 1 June 2022

Closed Alpha Update 0.8 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8846769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a column to the server browser to indicate server version

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where picking up a vest could cause the game to crash
  • Fixed an issue where vests were not drawing their armour values correctly
  • Fixed an issue where dying during a vaulting process could cause the server to crash
  • Fixed an issue preventing players from respawning at their chosen location after death
  • Fixed an issue with multiple melee weapons having the wrong first person model
  • Fixed an issue with the 1911 appearing to fly out of player’s hand when sprinting
  • Fixed an issue giving all players access to the admin console in multiplayer mode
  • Fixed an issue where pressing page-up would grant any player access to the admin panel.
  • Fixed a potential security issue where rcon (/exec) checked if a user is an Admin instead of a Super Admin
  • Fixed various issues with item icons
  • Fixed an issue where the saw could be equipped as if it was a weapon even though it is not a weapon
  • Fixed an issue where weapons would not display their magazine data correctly
  • Fixed an issue where it was not obvious which weapon or tool belt item the player currently has equipped when viewing the inventory
  • Fixed an issue causing a particular tree model to have a black border behind it
  • Fixed the butter knife

Changed files in this update

Dead Matter Depot Depot 575441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link