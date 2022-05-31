Patch 0.1.67256

Patch Notes for 0.1.67256
Gameplay Changes
- Modified the monster's Reticle Assist (the reticle turning red when in attack range of a teen) to no longer activate for teens that are on the far periphery of the monster's screen. Previously this feature would sometimes alert the monster to teens that were just off screen.
- A Super Rift now takes 15 seconds to spawn (up from 10 seconds) and 15 seconds to capture (up from 10 seconds).
- Added some additional environmental sounds to the Facility map.
- Made several improvements to in-game CPU performance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where teens could sometimes get stuck after vaulting out of windows into the courtyard of the Highschool.
- Fixed an issue where the teen's stumble animation would not always play correctly after falling from heights.
- Fixed an issue where not all active audio devices were listed correctly in the Audio tab of the Options screen.
- Fixed an issue where sound could no longer be heard after changing the audio device in the Audio tab of the Options screen.
- Fixed an issue where the controller setting Firing Sensitivity was being used for weapons that don't require aim (e.g. Shock Sphere).
- Fixed an issue where the controller setting Firing Sensitivity was being used for the RC Copter even when it wasn't firing.
- Fixed an issue where rebindings for the Rotate Minigame on controller would not save.
- Fixed several areas where the RC Flyer, Spectral and Infernal Eye were able to fly high on objects they shouldn't be.
- Fixed an issue where a fast moving RC Flyer, Spectral and Infernal Eye would get stopped on low ceilings when moving up and down stairs.
- Fixed an issue where the monster was able to see the teens' crafting tools in use at stations while Banished.
- Fixed an issue where teens were able to avoid taking damage from the AI monster in the training modes by crouching.
- Fixed an issue where the monster was unable to move past teens using the Infernal Eye or RC Flyer.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes stay in the Lobby voice chat after leaving a Lobby back to the Main Menu.
