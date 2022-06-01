Update 1.2.9.0

We have released a new update for the game! The changes consist mostly of quality of life updates, but also include a fix for a major issue when running the game at 30 fps (for example, when in Steam Deck's 30Hz power save mode).

Additionally, we've added some features to support the speedrunner community. These features include a fixed memory location that contains the current state of the game (to enable support for autosplitting tools) and a way to completely disable the conversation dialogs via a change in the game's setting file.

You discuss and learn more about these features in our Discord channel.

Changelog: