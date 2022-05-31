Update 1.010

New Features
- Added new tutorial hint sequences 'Continuity of Resources and Items', 'Equipping Warriors', 'Carts', 'Smelters & Metal', 'Crop Farming', and 'Domestic Animals'; they are available through Free Build.
- Background battle sounds play on the main menu, and many new combat sound variations have been added.
Corrections and Fixes
- Player start option selection was not synchronized between the free build and scenario menus
- Smelters returned only finished metal when set to 'Return All Resources'
- Destroying a farm foundation will now remove all planted crops, disassembly will not
- A unit arriving at a full stockpile with too much resource weight that cannot be stored there will drop off their resources elsewhere
- The research of 'Fire Resistant Ram' was not reflected in the ram's icon
- Humans working at an animal farm did not drop off resources gathered from leftover crops
- The player 'Nomad' start option gives cart and domestic animal technologies
- Fixed significant performance drop when Unit - Carried tab is displayed
- Units could walk through walls in some cases
Balance
- The gain of peasant skill from gathering resources does not depend on the base gather rate of the resource
- The attack speed of siege constructs increases with more human operators added
- The apprentice at a woodcraft workshop will assist the master in making constructs
- Longbow bonuses no longer apply to mounted archers; the penalty to attack speed still applies
- The scorpion does more damage per shot
- Catapult accuracy against humans decreased
- Cows and reindeer produce less food
UI/UX
- Clicking and dragging the scroll position arrow scrolls the view in all menus
- Added a game speed option to scale time
- Added an option to deselect units on order
- Added an option to disable unit world icon grouping
- Holding the queue and/or pre-queue keys while clicking item icons on the Economy-Items or Workshop Items subtabs will queue 5 of the selected item
- Ordering many humans to a fortification will spread them out along connected walls
- The research of 'Longbow', 'Recurve Bow', and 'Javelin Ankyle' is now reflected in workshop icons
- Humans holding a longbow or recurve bow have that item type reflected in their icon
- Selecting the next idler when the 'Select Idle Equipped Warriors' option is checked can select idle siege constructs with at least one operator, regardless of the operators' skill or equipment
- Construct icons show the number of operators
- Siege machine icons show their job and state
- Humans operating siege machines have their world icons hidden
- Enemy ammunition quantity is no longer shown
