Ruin or Victory update for 31 May 2022

Update 1.010

Update 1.010

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added new tutorial hint sequences 'Continuity of Resources and Items', 'Equipping Warriors', 'Carts', 'Smelters & Metal', 'Crop Farming', and 'Domestic Animals'; they are available through Free Build.
  • Background battle sounds play on the main menu, and many new combat sound variations have been added.


Corrections and Fixes

  • Player start option selection was not synchronized between the free build and scenario menus
  • Smelters returned only finished metal when set to 'Return All Resources'
  • Destroying a farm foundation will now remove all planted crops, disassembly will not
  • A unit arriving at a full stockpile with too much resource weight that cannot be stored there will drop off their resources elsewhere
  • The research of 'Fire Resistant Ram' was not reflected in the ram's icon
  • Humans working at an animal farm did not drop off resources gathered from leftover crops
  • The player 'Nomad' start option gives cart and domestic animal technologies
  • Fixed significant performance drop when Unit - Carried tab is displayed
  • Units could walk through walls in some cases


Balance

  • The gain of peasant skill from gathering resources does not depend on the base gather rate of the resource
  • The attack speed of siege constructs increases with more human operators added
  • The apprentice at a woodcraft workshop will assist the master in making constructs
  • Longbow bonuses no longer apply to mounted archers; the penalty to attack speed still applies
  • The scorpion does more damage per shot
  • Catapult accuracy against humans decreased
  • Cows and reindeer produce less food

UI/UX

  • Clicking and dragging the scroll position arrow scrolls the view in all menus
  • Added a game speed option to scale time
  • Added an option to deselect units on order
  • Added an option to disable unit world icon grouping
  • Holding the queue and/or pre-queue keys while clicking item icons on the Economy-Items or Workshop Items subtabs will queue 5 of the selected item
  • Ordering many humans to a fortification will spread them out along connected walls
  • The research of 'Longbow', 'Recurve Bow', and 'Javelin Ankyle' is now reflected in workshop icons
  • Humans holding a longbow or recurve bow have that item type reflected in their icon
  • Selecting the next idler when the 'Select Idle Equipped Warriors' option is checked can select idle siege constructs with at least one operator, regardless of the operators' skill or equipment
  • Construct icons show the number of operators
  • Siege machine icons show their job and state
  • Humans operating siege machines have their world icons hidden
  • Enemy ammunition quantity is no longer shown
