- DXGI_ERROR_ACCESS_LOST bug from Windows 11 is fixed by Microsoft, and now you can use displays in portrait orientation in VHT desktop mirror mode
- Changed the default start screen pose for desktop mirror mode
- Changed the default UI distance from 0.7 to 0.8
- Fixed UI freeze after click help buttons in desktop mirror mode
- Faster display list update for display change events
- Fixed UI render bug when changing the main display orientation to portrait in desktop mirror mode
- Improved resampling method for UI in desktop mirror mode for display resolutions lower than 1920x1080
- Set ‘Use proximity’ to OFF as default for SteamVR (OpenVR)
Virtual Home Theater update for 31 May 2022
v1.15.4 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
