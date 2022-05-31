 Skip to content

Virtual Home Theater update for 31 May 2022

v1.15.4 patch

Build 8846078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • DXGI_ERROR_ACCESS_LOST bug from Windows 11 is fixed by Microsoft, and now you can use displays in portrait orientation in VHT desktop mirror mode
  • Changed the default start screen pose for desktop mirror mode
  • Changed the default UI distance from 0.7 to 0.8
  • Fixed UI freeze after click help buttons in desktop mirror mode
  • Faster display list update for display change events
  • Fixed UI render bug when changing the main display orientation to portrait in desktop mirror mode
  • Improved resampling method for UI in desktop mirror mode for display resolutions lower than 1920x1080
  • Set ‘Use proximity’ to OFF as default for SteamVR (OpenVR)

Changed files in this update

Virtual Home Theater Content Depot 989061
