Kingdom-Crier #10: Love and Marriage! Updated Characters!

Share · View all patches · Build 8845913 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 22:39:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's that time again! Welcome to Kingdom Crier #10.

It's our pleasure to announce the next Feature Update:

Love and Marriage!

A new custom has arrived on the lands of Noberia - Marriage!

Play match maker and see if you can arrange the perfect Marriages for your people.

To ensure the Marriage of the masses, the Gods have blessed the Mortals with new faces, haircuts, and finally... Ears!

With the help of our talented 3D artist, David Hagemann, we've brought the 3D character art inline with the amazing 2D art that Kobold Art has been producing for the game.

Enjoy new Human and Orc faces with many more variation and much more detail than before!

Attraction!

Now that the Mortals are more beautiful, they've discovered that they're now Attracted to one another!



Browse the new Attraction tab on the Character Sheet to see what each Mortal is into. Find them a perfect match and they'll remember it.

Gifts

In order to maximize their chances, the Mortals have discovered that they can grow and harvest Flowers, turning them into Bouquets that they can gift to each other for boosts to their relationship.

Daily gifts can help that friendship turn into true love!

Use the additional details on the Relationship tab to see just why two Mortals love one-another or why they aren't getting along.

Marriage!

Build and decorate the new Marriage Arch to arrange a Wedding between two of your Mortals.

Marry a pair of Enamored Mortals to transform their true Love into Loyalty or arrange a one-sided Marriage to keep an important Noble happy!

Interactions with a Mortal's partner have increased effects on that Mortal - treat your Mortal's partners well to keep them happy.

Marriages last until one of the partners dies, so make sure you make the right call when choosing a Mortal's partner!

Expanded Intro Options!

This was the perfect time to increase the information shared during the Intro and we've coupled that with the introduction of per-Mortal Reroll support.

We plan to do more with the Intro as we move further into EA, but this should help those of you looking for that perfect group from the start.

The update will launch on 6/13 at 10a PST.

Surprises

As with the other Feature Updates, there are additional surprises in store for launch day - so there will be new stuff for you even if you join the Experimental Beta!

I wonder where this custom of Marriage originated from?

Saves

These changes necessitated changes to the save game format, so this update will retire 0.25 saves.

We'll spin up a retired_0_25 set of Steam Betas so that you can continue your 0.25 saves there or go back and visit them whenever you want.

Experimental Beta

We're dusting off the Experimental Beta branch to put the update through its paces before releasing it more broadly. Saves from the new Experimental Beta will carry over when the full update releases.

You can participate by switching to the Experimental Beta on Steam. Expect issues - but know that we appreciate you helping pave the way for a smooth launch!

What's new in Main?

We've been working almost exclusively on this update, but there have been a few important fixes worth calling out: