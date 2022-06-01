 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mortal Online 2 update for 1 June 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.3.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8844807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Made changes to the trinket generation to make higher tier trinkets much better.
  • Some alchemy ingredients for the new effects now require an extraction step before the effects will work.
  • Removed the Growth effect from potions. (The effect is exclusive for cooking)

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with alchemy effects that did things over time not working.
  • Potion color now affects the correct part of the icon.
  • Fixed issue with loot bags disappearing.
  • Fixed bug when casting magic.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link