Patch Notes 1.0.3.10

Changes
- Made changes to the trinket generation to make higher tier trinkets much better.
- Some alchemy ingredients for the new effects now require an extraction step before the effects will work.
- Removed the Growth effect from potions. (The effect is exclusive for cooking)
Fixes
- Fixed issue with alchemy effects that did things over time not working.
- Potion color now affects the correct part of the icon.
- Fixed issue with loot bags disappearing.
- Fixed bug when casting magic.
