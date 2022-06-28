Distant Worlds 2 - Update v1.0.4.9

Hello everyone,

here's the changelog of the latest update:

FLEETS, SHIPS AND FIGHTERS

• Fixed bug that was sometimes blocking some fleet missions when Military Attack automation was manually controlled

• Prevent fleet ships from escorting their Core ships while they are still exiting construction/repair hangar

• 'Join ships to fleet' button now properly filters out any non-military selected ships when adding them to the fleet

• Fixed fighters sometimes using wrong weapons attack range (too low)

• Ensure fighters retain capture mission, assisting carriers to lower shields and capture target

CHARACTERS AND INTELLIGENCE MISSIONS

• Ensure character bonuses at location (colony, ship, fleet, base) only apply to characters from own empire (e.g. not foreign ambassadors)

• Altered intelligence mission difficulty thresholds so that spies more willing to attempt riskier missions. See updated tooltip for Mission Difficulty Caution in Intelligence Missions section of Empire Policy screen for new levels

• Ensure specified percentage of spies properly used for counter-intelligence (Counter Intelligence Ratio in Empire Policy)

SPACE CREATURES

• Ensure creatures do not get too far from horizontal plane (vertical offset)

• Ensure creatures do not go too close to stars, thus being difficult to attack

OTHER

• Research summary in header now shows when a project is being crash researched

• Extended research hover summary in header to also show queued research projects

• Fixed minor text display bugs in some game events

• Fixed Prime Research Station story event sending repeated messages when Suppress Messages turned on in game settings