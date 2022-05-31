Nemesis Lockdown EA starts.... NOW!

Hey everyone!

Today is the day! We are EXTREMELY excited to invite you all to Early Access of Nemesis Lockdown. For past long months we have worked super hard in preparing for this very moment!

Original Nemesis Board Game is a complex game – but it rewards players with great cinematic experience, awesome player interactions and in general tons of fun. This is why it reached so many different people (with 500k boxes of Core Box and expansions worldwide) and got great reviews. With this digital adaptation we aimed at making the game more accessible thanks to a new medium, while keeping all the fun that you can get from multiplayer interactions.

On top of it, we really have added a lot of care to have the extra level of immersion thanks to visuals and sound! We really do hope, that you will have TONS of fun in Nemesis and amazing stories to tell!

For launch of Early Access we have prepared a special trailer – check it out!



**

We have also prepared a pretty good offer for everyone who will join us for the first 7 days! We have special 25% discount on top of 5 USD discount for buying the game in Early Access 😉 **

Ok! So, the game is in Early Access -meaning it is not 100% complete, what is missing?

We do not have full in-game tutorial (we have video tutorials instead)

There might be some small bugs here and there

We will be polishing up UX and rules presentation

We will be adding more modes of plays

Implementing feedback from your tests

Getting better balance

If the game launch will go good enough, we can also think about adding some more content (more alien races ? 😉 ) – so make sure to spread the word about Nemesis Lockdown!

If you will experience any bugs, you can report them in-game, on Discord or in THIS dedicated Steam thread.

If you have any feature request - use THIS thread!

As always, we try to take Early Access as a place to interact with community and we are deeply committed to that process. This means, we will be reading your feedback very carefully and working hard on making the game better based on that!

This means that you can except regular patches, that will upgrade the gameplay experience as well as bring some extra content.



If you will enjoy the game, make sure to leave a review here on steam – it will go a long way for us! We have put our hearts into this game, so seeing your feedback will be really awesome 😉

You can also join our Discord, where you can find some people to play with and talk with the devs 😉

We really hope you will enjoy the game and have some really great fun dying on secret base on Mars! :D