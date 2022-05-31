Patch notes

- Fixed an issue where clients could lose the keys to open doors
- Fixed an issue where you could not examine Johnson under certain circumstances
- Reduced light 'flicker' as requested
- Fixed some dialogue issues
- Fixed some interactables
- Fixed an issue where magic would duplicate
- Fixed an issue where clients would 'jitter' a lot
- Fixed some issues with the possessed armors
Temporary removals:
- Temporarily removed the ability to kick until its physics issues are sorted (And because everyone keeps kicking the NPCs into the ocean)
- Temporarily removed some of the magic elements to be fixed for both balancing and replication issues
