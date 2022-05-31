 Skip to content

Zofia Playtest update for 31 May 2022

Patch notes

Build 8844645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where clients could lose the keys to open doors
  • Fixed an issue where you could not examine Johnson under certain circumstances
  • Reduced light 'flicker' as requested
  • Fixed some dialogue issues
  • Fixed some interactables
  • Fixed an issue where magic would duplicate
  • Fixed an issue where clients would 'jitter' a lot
  • Fixed some issues with the possessed armors

Temporary removals:

  • Temporarily removed the ability to kick until its physics issues are sorted (And because everyone keeps kicking the NPCs into the ocean)
  • Temporarily removed some of the magic elements to be fixed for both balancing and replication issues
