 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 31 May 2022

...now with hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8844329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Sometimes, a hovel would always be red. Made it less ashamed of itself.
  • Fixed: Maypole in Story now actually does what it's supposed to do (and you can't just demolish it)
  • Ziegwald: It should now be easier to find a place on the road where you can build a gate.
  • Schramberg: Slight rebalance towards the end
  • Quest log and last line of first dialog now remind you that you need 200 food by day 10.
  • Removed incomplete voice-over in story mode (it was confusing that there is some and then it just stops)
  • Now slightly more polite when talking to the player (capital Y in "you")
  • Several small text and dialog fixes
  • Added a bit more guidance towards the first quest goal.
  • Dialog window now under instead of on top of the game UI
  • Fields now have an icon indicating when they are ready to be harvested

added hotfix:

  • Kromberg (easy) should now properly load again
  • Fixed: A bug where the "easy" difficulty level selector sometimes shows an empty list
  • Peasant info list scroll handle now correctly sized.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link