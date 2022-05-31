...now with hotfix

- Fixed: Sometimes, a hovel would always be red. Made it less ashamed of itself.
- Fixed: Maypole in Story now actually does what it's supposed to do (and you can't just demolish it)
- Ziegwald: It should now be easier to find a place on the road where you can build a gate.
- Schramberg: Slight rebalance towards the end
- Quest log and last line of first dialog now remind you that you need 200 food by day 10.
- Removed incomplete voice-over in story mode (it was confusing that there is some and then it just stops)
- Now slightly more polite when talking to the player (capital Y in "you")
- Several small text and dialog fixes
- Added a bit more guidance towards the first quest goal.
- Dialog window now under instead of on top of the game UI
- Fields now have an icon indicating when they are ready to be harvested
added hotfix:
- Kromberg (easy) should now properly load again
- Fixed: A bug where the "easy" difficulty level selector sometimes shows an empty list
- Peasant info list scroll handle now correctly sized.
Changed files in this update