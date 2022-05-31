 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Four Kings Casino and Slots update for 31 May 2022

Version 1.238

Share · View all patches · Build 8844148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Corrected a whole bunch of bugs
• Additional network stability
• More Easter Eggs Added

Changed files in this update

The Four Kings Casino and Slots Depot 260431
  • Loading history…
The Four Kings Casino and Slots Mac Depot Depot 260432
  • Loading history…
The Four Kings Casino and Slots Alpha Depot 260433
  • Loading history…
The Four Kings Casino and Slots Alpha Mac Depot 260434
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link