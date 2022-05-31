 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 31 May 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.7 - Tutorial & UI improvements

Patch - 0.1.0.7 - Tutorial & UI improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Buttons now slightly increase in size when highlighted.
  • When hovering over the stats of a structure, it now shows its value (From Ultra Low to Ultra High).
  • You can now step back and forward on tutorial screens.
  • The 'introduction' tutorial has been slightly revamped with many small improvements. (Such as additional explanations, better dialogue, more audio cues)

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:

  • Learning about the hammer in the 'introduction' tutorial is now less stressful and more stretched out to give a better overall experience.
  • The 'introduction' tutorial now starts by asking you to stand in the correct spot within the game to get the best experience.
  • The 'Learn the basics' tutorial now explains active abilities.
  • Speed of dialogue has been slightly decreased with some long sentences.
  • You can't walk straight through the doors in 'the king's castle' anymore.
  • The useless menu before creating a save file has been removed.
  • Floppy Physics now changes according to your graphics presets as well.
  • The trashcan button, for deleting save files, can now only be pressed when save files are present.
  • Shield and other weapons now keep their current durability when holstered.
  • 'Distance details' has been removed from settings as this currently does nothing.
  • The collider of the player has been slightly increased to remove the possibility of many bugs.
  • There was a bug where you could teleport through the roof of the cabin in the tutorial levels, this has now been resolved.
  • Pausing during the rewards / levelling up screen after playing a mode, has now been disabled.
  • Slightly decreased the size of descriptions in level select, to better accommodate the long descriptions.
  • Slightly improved game performance.

Known Issues:

  • When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while leveling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
  • In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
  • In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.
  • In the 'Learn the basics' tutorial while learning about your active ability, the ability can sometimes not activate. (We'll patch this soon)
