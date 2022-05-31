Version 0.1.0.7 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Made the ball stop ever so slightly faster.
- Fixed some more UI scaling issues mostly noticable on ultrawide aspects ratios.
- Fixed an issue where removed cards would reappear when reloading a run.
- Fixed an issue where the max shots in levels could be too low until reloading a run.
- Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste would stick to geometry underneath water, causing death loops.
- Fixed an issue where players could get cheated from the 1k points awarded for winning a run.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Loan would carry over into a following level.
- Fixed an issue where the effects of Preloader wasn't applied after getting it as a random perk from a glitch.
- Fixed an issue where crates/trees could block the view of the screen by the XP bar.
Changed files in this update