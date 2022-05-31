 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golfie update for 31 May 2022

Version 0.1.0.7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8843833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • Made the ball stop ever so slightly faster.
  • Fixed some more UI scaling issues mostly noticable on ultrawide aspects ratios.
  • Fixed an issue where removed cards would reappear when reloading a run.
  • Fixed an issue where the max shots in levels could be too low until reloading a run.
  • Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste would stick to geometry underneath water, causing death loops.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get cheated from the 1k points awarded for winning a run.
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of Loan would carry over into a following level.
  • Fixed an issue where the effects of Preloader wasn't applied after getting it as a random perk from a glitch.
  • Fixed an issue where crates/trees could block the view of the screen by the XP bar.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link