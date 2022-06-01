 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 1 June 2022

0.514.6 - Null Void

Share · View all patches · Build 8843634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When you discover astrogation points through the dialogues while being near the edge of the map, the discovery could end up 10 times further away from you than it should be.
  • Ships your crew goes to during their personal quests will not be hostile towards you if you shot them before they boarded.
  • When astrogating from one moonlet to another you could end up in an empty region of space instead.
  • Vilcy Drop Point time limit won’t extend every time you ask patrols where to deposit prisoners.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link