- When you discover astrogation points through the dialogues while being near the edge of the map, the discovery could end up 10 times further away from you than it should be.
- Ships your crew goes to during their personal quests will not be hostile towards you if you shot them before they boarded.
- When astrogating from one moonlet to another you could end up in an empty region of space instead.
- Vilcy Drop Point time limit won’t extend every time you ask patrols where to deposit prisoners.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 1 June 2022
0.514.6 - Null Void
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update