- Added support for Shields and Special Armour on Monsters, where projectile can penetrate and lose force without damaging the Monster
- Added support for Shield-specific impact effects, separate from the Monsters defined blood
- Added decals to Blood Red impact effect
- Added physics material definitions to a lot of Actor probs
- Added more tailored collision meshes to non-static non-convex objects
- Increased power transfered when projectiles hit debree
- Adjusted level up gain from 1 to 2 attribute spending points
- Adjusted Standing Lever animation to avoid wall-clipping
- Adjusted so any piece that is pre-removed from a dyanmically damaged object is de-coupled and no longer triggers Actor interactions
- Fixed a bug with the physical distribution of pre-damage on some props not being pushed out of properly
- Fixed a regression where floor-impact effect from projectiles was not showing after last update
The Dungeon Paradox update for 31 May 2022
EARLY ACCESS BUILD 25.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update