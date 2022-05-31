 Skip to content

The Dungeon Paradox update for 31 May 2022

EARLY ACCESS BUILD 25.1

Build 8843557

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for Shields and Special Armour on Monsters, where projectile can penetrate and lose force without damaging the Monster
  • Added support for Shield-specific impact effects, separate from the Monsters defined blood
  • Added decals to Blood Red impact effect
  • Added physics material definitions to a lot of Actor probs
  • Added more tailored collision meshes to non-static non-convex objects
  • Increased power transfered when projectiles hit debree
  • Adjusted level up gain from 1 to 2 attribute spending points
  • Adjusted Standing Lever animation to avoid wall-clipping
  • Adjusted so any piece that is pre-removed from a dyanmically damaged object is de-coupled and no longer triggers Actor interactions
  • Fixed a bug with the physical distribution of pre-damage on some props not being pushed out of properly
  • Fixed a regression where floor-impact effect from projectiles was not showing after last update

The Dungeon Paradox Content Depot 969341
