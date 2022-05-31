Update Notes 31/5/2022

Things Added:
- Added ambient road beats to gaslight internet strangers to.
- Added more things to the office so you know exactly how they avoid doing real work.
- Added dialog options to encourage members to keep their jobs (employed & self-employed). Has different effects on unsuspicious members who were planning on quitting and suspicious radical members who were not.
Bugmen Removed:
- Dialog option choices no longer turn to 1 degree from the text colour when selected, instead looking more aesthetic.
- Tips page has back button and not longer shows 2 blank pages.
- Added sanity checking for category of messages added in last update that resulted in sending blank unclickable messages if the message should not be sent.
Probably something else I forgot.
