The FED update for 31 May 2022

Update Notes 31/5/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8843108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Things Added:
[li]

  • Added ambient road beats to gaslight internet strangers to.
  • Added more things to the office so you know exactly how they avoid doing real work.
  • Added dialog options to encourage members to keep their jobs (employed & self-employed). Has different effects on unsuspicious members who were planning on quitting and suspicious radical members who were not.
    [/li]

Bugmen Removed:
[li]

  • Dialog option choices no longer turn to 1 degree from the text colour when selected, instead looking more aesthetic.
  • Tips page has back button and not longer shows 2 blank pages.
  • Added sanity checking for category of messages added in last update that resulted in sending blank unclickable messages if the message should not be sent.
    [/li]

Probably something else I forgot.

