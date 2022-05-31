Balancing Trials + Fixes

For the RP (vials), it has now changed from a static reward to scaling with your progress. This should reduce the need for "prestiging" so often.

The Galaxy-Reward Percentages have been changed drastically, they were much too OP before. This is still a very experimental area, we will try out its current scaling for a while. Once you reach 100B, its growth rate decreases.

Some steam-achievements alterations, hopefully, this solves some issues. Achievements are now checked for every 15s, as well as upon completion. If the issue persists we will try something else.



With all of these changes, we are hoping to extend the early game for many hours, to push progression more towards the lab/warehouse. This will still require much more alterations, but this is a good step. Please let us know how you feel about it.

