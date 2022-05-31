 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roy's Rugs update for 31 May 2022

Balancing Trials + Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8843056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Trying out some new balancing changes in regards to the Galaxy-Rewards.

  • For the RP (vials), it has now changed from a static reward to scaling with your progress. This should reduce the need for "prestiging" so often.

  • The Galaxy-Reward Percentages have been changed drastically, they were much too OP before. This is still a very experimental area, we will try out its current scaling for a while. Once you reach 100B, its growth rate decreases.

  • Some steam-achievements alterations, hopefully, this solves some issues. Achievements are now checked for every 15s, as well as upon completion. If the issue persists we will try something else.

    With all of these changes, we are hoping to extend the early game for many hours, to push progression more towards the lab/warehouse. This will still require much more alterations, but this is a good step. Please let us know how you feel about it.

Discord
Cheers, good luck my fellow Roys' <3

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8843056
Depot 1719351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link